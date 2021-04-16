Mississippi crews rescue people stranded by rising floodwaters

As floodwaters rise along multiple South Mississippi rivers, several people have had to be rescued from rising floodwaters this week.

Crews from the Gulfport Fire Swift Water Rescue, the Harrison County Fire Rescue team, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and the Mississippi USAR Task Force help rescue people stranded by the rising waters, because of the heavy rains that have fallen in South Mississippi in the last couple of days.

WLOX News reports that two groups of visitors to the coast had to be rescued from their respective vacation homes that were being surrounded by floodwaters.

Thursday night, 12 men, visiting from Texas, were rescued from the AirBNB vacation home they were renting in Biloxi River Estates. Some of the survivors were reportedly taken to the hospital to be checked out for injuries, but were expected to recover.

Early Thursday morning, another group of visitors, including seven adults and three toddlers, had to be rescued from a different vacation home in the Riverside area of D’Iberville.