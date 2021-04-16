Ex-teacher’s assistant charged after being caught with 16-year-old in school parking lot, deputies report

A former Mississippi teacher’s assistant was arrested this week after police say they caught her inside a car with a 16-year-old in a school parking lot during the wee hours of the morning.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle in front of Center Hill School in Olive Branch, Mississippi, at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday.

After approaching the vehicle the deputy reported finding Amy Craft, 48, along with a 16-year-old juvenile inside the vehicle.

Craft was arrested and charged with molesting a child. Friday afternoon, Craft was listed on the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center’s online records site as being held without bond.