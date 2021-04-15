Mississippi reports four-week high number of new coronavirus cases
Published 11:10 am Thursday, April 15, 2021
On Thursday, Mississippi reported the highest, single-day number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the last month.
The high number of new cases reported Thursday pushed the 7-day average backup to a level not seen since late March.
Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 410 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 308,521. Thursday’s new case count was the highest single-day report since March 13 when 690 cases were reported.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,127.
Through Wednesday morning, more than one-quarter of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.
And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported.
For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 239 on Thursday.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 222 with Thursday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2468
|82
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|2988
|65
|130
|20
|Amite
|1207
|41
|55
|9
|Attala
|2135
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|974
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4775
|129
|232
|31
|Calhoun
|1652
|31
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1209
|26
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2052
|57
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|737
|17
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|1013
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1775
|76
|123
|31
|Clay
|1830
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2903
|78
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2939
|65
|83
|11
|Covington
|2549
|80
|137
|39
|De Soto
|20901
|250
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7537
|147
|227
|51
|Franklin
|827
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2383
|47
|59
|8
|Greene
|1296
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2562
|84
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3733
|85
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17551
|302
|485
|68
|Hinds
|19953
|410*
|804
|131*
|Holmes
|1869
|72
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|944
|32
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2974
|77
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13141
|243
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2199
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|648
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1054
|32
|9
|1
|Jones
|8308
|161
|220
|42
|Kemper
|956
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6063
|117
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6132
|84
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7221
|237
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1266
|23
|27
|2
|Leake
|2614
|73
|88
|15
|Lee
|9886
|170
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3470
|124
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3883
|109
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6286
|144
|256
|63
|Madison
|9949
|211
|368
|69
|Marion
|2662
|79
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4283
|101
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4061
|132
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1257
|42
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4001
|176
|203
|59
|Newton
|2455
|61
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1265
|33
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4570
|97
|222
|36
|Panola
|4456
|103
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4433
|141
|188
|37
|Perry
|1252
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3205
|105
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4175
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2765
|59
|99
|15
|Quitman
|789
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13358
|276
|392
|61
|Scott
|3112
|72
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|498
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2894
|86
|157
|20
|Smith
|1592
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1795
|31
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3307
|89
|122
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1759
|40
|50
|7
|Tate
|3250
|82
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2851
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2224
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1030
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|4046
|75
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1310
|43
|69
|13
|Warren
|4294
|118
|170
|37
|Washington
|5288
|133
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2614
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1137
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|649
|28
|25
|5
|Winston
|2260
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1597
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3047
|69
|140
|18
|Total
|308,521
|7,127
|10,438
|1,973
* Note: One death previously reported in Hinds County was determined not to be COVID-19 related, and has been removed.