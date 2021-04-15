Discovery of dog dead inside floating wire cage spurs investigation by Mississippi officials

Mississippi authorities have launched an investigation after discovering the body of a dog found floating inside a wire cage.

Monday morning, officers from the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a report of animal cruelty on Ford Road in the Kings community. Animal Control personnel discovered the body of a dog, possibly a male pit bull, floating inside the cage in floodwater.

According to a release from the police department, the exact cause of death of the animal could not be determined due to the condition of the body after it was removed from the water.

There were no identifying features, such as tags, that have helped in identifying the dog or its owners.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 601-636-6982.