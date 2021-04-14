Quick thinking saves man’s life after shooting puts 1 in hospital, 1 in jail

Officials say the quick response of a deputy saved a Mississippi man’s life after a Monday shooting.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say the quick response of Deputy Matt Walden and his training in use of a tourniquet saved Andrew Spurlin’s life after he was shot early Monday morning on Brumfield Road in Bogue Chitto.

Evan Andrew Lang, 32, of Smithdale, was arrested without incident Monday by deputies and charged with attempted murder in theincident.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 3:22 a.m. Monday.

A motive was not yet known for the shooting and the investigation is ongoing as interviews of potential witnesses continue, Hall said.