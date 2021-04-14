Officers respond to shooting outside Mississippi post office

Mississippi law enforcement is investigating a shooting that happened in the middle of the morning in front of a downtown post office.

Officers from the Tylertown Police department and Walthall County Sheriff’s Department responded to the shooting at approximately 11 a.m. Monday in front of the Tylertown post office on Beulah Avenue.

Officers were also called to the Walthall General Hospital when a person came to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

News sources report that one person has been taken into custody. No charges have been filed in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Tylertown Police Department 601-876-4440.