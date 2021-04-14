New coronavirus cases remain steady in Mississippi as all eyes are on vaccination rates

For the month of April, Mississippi reported the fourth highest, single-day number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The new case weekly average plateaued at the same level as yesterday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 275 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 308,111.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately one-quarter of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,122.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases held at 214 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 212 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.