Man pleads guilty to killing Mississippi pizza delivery driver

Published 6:44 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

pizza delivery woman and one count of attempted murder in the shooting of a convenience store employee.
An April 19 sentencing hearing is set for 27-year-old Terrance J. Caldwell, WLBT-TV reported.

Madison County Circuit Court records show Caldwell pleaded guilty to the two charges April 5.

The capital murder charge was for the killing of 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch.

Dortch was a Domino’s employee who went missing four days before her body was found in Madison County on Dec. 17, 2019. A coroner said she died of a single gunshot wound.

The attempted murder charge was for the shooting of an employee at Jasco convenience store in Canton.

More News

Quick thinking saves man’s life after shooting puts 1 in hospital, 1 in jail

Man pleads guilty to killing Mississippi pizza delivery driver

Officers respond to shooting outside Mississippi post office

Tree splits Mississippi family’s home in half during storm: ‘It sounded like a bomb went off’

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required