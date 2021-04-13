Mississippi reports highest new coronavirus case count in nearly three weeks

Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, April 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported the highest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Tuesday in nearly three weeks.

The increase may be tied to Easter holiday get-togethers which occurred just more than a week ago.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 317 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 307,836.

Through Tuesday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 27 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. More than 635,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 23 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,119.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 214 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 213 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2460 82 83 16
Alcorn 2980 65 130 20
Amite 1201 41 55 9
Attala 2134 73 175 36
Benton 973 25 46 10
Bolivar 4772 129 232 31
Calhoun 1635 31 36 6
Carroll 1209 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2050 57 60 15
Choctaw 734 17 1 0
Claiborne 1013 30 45 9
Clarke 1770 76 123 31
Clay 1828 54 38 5
Coahoma 2897 78 129 12
Copiah 2932 65 83 11
Covington 2547 80 137 39
De Soto 20826 248 113 24
Forrest 7525 147 227 51
Franklin 821 23 40 4
George 2381 47 59 8
Greene 1294 33 52 6
Grenada 2553 84 155 32
Hancock 3728 85 69 14
Harrison 17510 302 485 68
Hinds 19910 411 805 131
Holmes 1868 72 104 20
Humphreys 943 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2971 77 134 23
Jackson 13118 243 240 35
Jasper 2197 48 43 2
Jefferson 648 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1054 32 9 1
Jones 8297 160 220 42
Kemper 954 28 44 9
Lafayette 6039 117 187 55
Lamar 6110 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7198 237 443 100
Lawrence 1264 23 27 2
Leake 2613 73 88 15
Lee 9871 170 222 41
Leflore 3468 124 236 52
Lincoln 3871 109 197 40
Lowndes 6272 144 256 63
Madison 9908 210 368 69
Marion 2660 79 158 24
Marshall 4276 100 64 15
Monroe 4061 132 190 55
Montgomery 1255 42 54 9
Neshoba 3994 176 203 59
Newton 2451 61 87 15
Noxubee 1262 33 35 6
Oktibbeha 4558 97 222 36
Panola 4445 103 104 15
Pearl River 4428 141 188 37
Perry 1251 38 21 8
Pike 3188 104 135 35
Pontotoc 4169 72 86 12
Prentiss 2757 59 99 15
Quitman 789 16 0 0
Rankin 13334 276 392 61
Scott 3108 72 115 18
Sharkey 496 17 43 8
Simpson 2882 84 157 20
Smith 1588 34 66 8
Stone 1793 31 85 14
Sunflower 3295 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1755 40 50 7
Tate 3227 82 80 19
Tippah 2848 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2222 67 102 27
Tunica 1027 25 18 2
Union 4039 75 131 23
Walthall 1306 43 69 13
Warren 4284 118 170 37
Washington 5281 133 191 39
Wayne 2613 41 69 11
Webster 1135 32 61 12
Wilkinson 649 28 25 5
Winston 2259 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1592 36 82 22
Yazoo 3044 68 140 18
Total 307,836 7,119 10,439 1,973

 

 

