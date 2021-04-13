Mississippi reports highest new coronavirus case count in nearly three weeks

Mississippi reported the highest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Tuesday in nearly three weeks.

The increase may be tied to Easter holiday get-togethers which occurred just more than a week ago.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 317 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 307,836.

Through Tuesday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 27 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. More than 635,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 23 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,119.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 214 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 213 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.