Mississippi lawmaker: To hell with NCAA and its threat to boycott state over transgender law

One Mississippi lawmakers said “to hell with the NCAA,” joining a chorus of officials who are reacting to a statement from the NCAA Board of Governors, suggesting that the NCAA may be willing to ban championships in states — like Mississippi — where recent legislation restricts transgender athletes from participating in sports.

Mississippi is one of several states to enact such legislation, with Governor Tate Reeves signing the “Mississippi Fairness Act” last month.

“The NCAA Board of Governors firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports. This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition,” the statement from the NCAA reads. “We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them. When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.”

While the statement stops short of banning championships from Mississippi, it implies that states with such a ban may not be chosen for future sites.

State Sen. Chris McDaniel released his statement about what he calls the “NCAA’s threat to boycott Mississippi” Monday.

“While some will lecture about the NCAA and its “woke” stance regarding men competing in and physically dominating women’s sports, I am comfortable speaking for the overwhelming majority of Mississippians by keeping my comment simple and to the point: to hell with the NCAA,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel was not the only lawmaker to respond to the NCAA’s statement. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) also responded to the threat as “unbelievable.”

“At this rate, they will have to cancel every other state that decides to protect women’s sports,” Wicker said in a post on Twitter.