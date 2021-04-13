Investigation launched after body found floating under Mississippi interstate bridge

The body of a Mississippi man was found in the water under an interstate bridge Monday.

According to a report from WLOX News in Biloxi, officers were on the scene under the Interstate 110 bridge Monday.

Officials from the Harrison County Coroner’s Office report that the body was spotted floating in the water under the bridge at approximately 6 p.m.

The body was recovered and identified as that of Terrell Harris Richardson, 43, of D’Iberville.

The body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Officers say they do not suspect foul play in the case.