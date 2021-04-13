After 3 years and 8 continuances, Mississippi teachers accused of sex crimes with students have yet to be tried

After eight attempts and three years to try two Mississippi teachers accused of sex crimes involving students, the cases are far from a verdict.

Last Monday, the Lafayette County Circuit Court approved the request for a continuance in the cases of former Lafayette County School District teacher Molly Wray and former Oxford School District teacher James Reidy.

In each case, the trials have been continued now eight times, three years after being indicted on felony charges. Although the cases are separate and not related, both defendants are being represented by Mississippi attorney Tony Farese.

Reidy, who was indicted in 2018 on two charges of sexual battery by a person having authority over the victim, had his eighth continuance granted in his case. Local law enforcement was informed the former Oxford High School AP chemistry and physics teacher was allegedly having sexual relations with one of his students.

According to the indictment, Reidy had sex with a then 16-year old student in the Fall of 2016 and then again a year later in the Fall of 2017. Following his arrest in September of 2017, OSD terminated Reidy from his teaching position at OHS.

Reidy has been out on bail for a $25,000 bond, which was reissued last week after the previous bond had expired.

In another case that has awaited a trial date since 2018, Wray has also had eight continuances granted. The former math teacher at Lafayette High School was indicted in September of 2018 by a Lafayette County Grand Jury on charges of enticing a minor.

Wray allegedly enticed a then 17-year old male, an LHS student, to meet for sexual purposes in November of 2017. She was arrested in June of 2018 after the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report from the Lafayette County School District that Wray had allegedly engaged in improper conduct with a male student.

Wray resigned from her teaching position following the accusation made against her. She has been out on bail for a $10,000 bond.