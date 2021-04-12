Mississippi’s coronavirus new case numbers remain stable

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained unchanged on Monday and at near one-year lows, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 70 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 307,519.

Through Monday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 27 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. More than 620,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, keeping the total death toll at 7,096.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases remained at 194 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases remained at to 202 with Monday’s update.

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new cases has hovered at approximately 200 cases for more than a week. Before this week, the last time the rate was lower was on April 18, 2020, when the 7-day, daily average was at 190.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.