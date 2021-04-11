One hook, two fish — Mississippi youngster makes rare catch

When there is a Waylon, there is a “Way, Way.”

A Mississippi youngster accomplished a rare feat many fishermen dream about.

Four-year-old Waylon “Way Way” Richardson, from Lincoln County was fishing on a private pond when he found himself reeling in two bass on one hook.

On his first cast, two hungry bass struck the Richardson’s lure and were stuck fast.

Richardson is the grandson of a local county supervisor Nolan Williamson.