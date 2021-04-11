Officer-involved shooting being investigated by Mississippi officials

Mississippi investigators are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Lowndes County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on Granderson Drive just south of the Columbus city limits.

Lowndes County deputies responded to a disturbance in the area shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

During the incident, a Lowndes County deputy reportedly discharged his weapon. Neither the deputy nor the suspect were reportedly injured by the shot.

The suspect had sustained injuries prior to deputies arriving on the scene and was taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released by law enforcement.