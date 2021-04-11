New coronavirus case average inches up slightly in Mississippi after days of declines

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly on Sunday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 117 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 307,449.

Through Sunday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 26 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. More than 600,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 7,096.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases increased slightly to 194 on Sunday. While that statistic increased from the prior day the average remained at a nearly one-year low.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 202 with Sunday’s update.

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new cases has hovered at approximately 200 cases for more than a week.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.