Mississippi family vacationers beware: New wet, wild waterpark coming to Gulf Coast

A new water park experience is coming to the Gulf Coast that has the potential to be a game-changer for families venturing to the beach for sun, fun and a wet and wild experience.

OWA Amusement Park & Entertainment Destination recently announced the summer opening of Gravity Island Watersports at the company’s Foley, Alabama, park. The new waterpark will include the region’s first wake park.

The Wake Park, is a 2-tower cable system by Sesitec System 2.0 stretching across the 14-acre lake at OWA.

The system uses an overhead cable spanning 700+ feet with a carrier to pull riders by rope and handle to wakeboard, wakeskate, kneeboard, water ski or go tubing. Operated by local professional wakeboarder, T. J. Allen, and his wife, Caitlin, their team will provide hands-on training with the cable system to help you glide across the lake: with certified lifeguards on hand to ensure a fun, safe experience for all guests. Additionally, T.J. and his team will coach and give lessons to everyone looking to grow and improve their wakeboard skills.

For those new to watersports, Gravity Island Wake Park offers a “get up guarantee” to enhance the experience for every rider, regardless of experience.

Those who are a little more experience can get some air and show off on any of the five UNIT Parktech features on the course. With a small and large kicker, bump, medium pipe and ollie box rooftop, every rider is sure to get the high that will keep them shredding.

“We are so excited to share the stoke of watersports with those who live and visit the Gulf Coast. We are passionate about making this sport easily accessible to all, teaching new riders and enhancing the skills of experienced ones. Our Aqua Play is going to be so much fun for your family and friends.” – T.J. Allen, professional wakeboarder, and operator of Gravity Island Watersports

The park will also offer The Aqua Play, by Union AquaParks, a recreational waterplay on two inflatable obstacle courses in the lake at OWA. Guaranteeing thrills and laughter for the whole family. Guests will slip and slide, trying not to fall off, as they test their versatility and rush across the obstacles.