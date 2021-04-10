Video, photos of tornado spotted in Central Mississippi shows funnel cloud touching down
Published 6:39 am Saturday, April 10, 2021
Video and pictures of a tornado touching down in Rankin County were posted on social media Friday night.
Kim Leoffler, a national weather reporter and multimedia journalist for Accuweather posted a video of the funnel cloud on Twitter.
Tornado spotted near Pelahatchie, MS around 8:45 CDT. @accuweather pic.twitter.com/fY0dMQ3QxV
— Kim Leoffler (@kimleoffler) April 10, 2021
Officials from the Rankin County Sheriff Office have reported that trees and powerlines fell on a mobile home and vehicle at Lake Harbor. A tree was also reported down in the Castlewoods neighborhood.
Tornado a little earlier near Pelahatchie, MS. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/0zX6AF5mtE
— Brett Adair (@AlaStormTracker) April 10, 2021
A concert at the Brandon Amphitheater was canceled when the tornado warning was issued in the northeastern part of the county.
WEATHER UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/UFK3ZUdBbf
— Brandon Amphitheater (@BrandonAmpMS) April 10, 2021