New coronavirus cases remain at nearly one-year lows in Mississippi

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped slightly again on Saturday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 238 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 307,332.

Through Saturday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 26 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. More than 600,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported nine new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 7,095.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased slightly to 192 on Saturday. The last time the 7-day, daily average was lower was April 18, 2021, when the average was at 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 208 with Saturday’s update.

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new cases has hovered at approximately 200 cases for more than a week.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.