New coronavirus cases remain at nearly one-year lows in Mississippi

Published 1:58 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped slightly again on Saturday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 238 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 307,332.

Through Saturday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 26 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. More than 600,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported nine new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 7,095.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased slightly to 192 on Saturday. The last time the 7-day, daily average was lower was April 18, 2021, when the average was at 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 208 with Saturday’s update.

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new cases has hovered at approximately 200 cases for more than a week.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2458 82 83 16
Alcorn 2976 64 130 20
Amite 1199 41 55 9
Attala 2132 73 175 36
Benton 972 25 46 10
Bolivar 4769 129 232 31
Calhoun 1631 30 36 6
Carroll 1208 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2048 57 60 15
Choctaw 728 17 1 0
Claiborne 1013 30 45 9
Clarke 1766 76 123 31
Clay 1823 54 38 5
Coahoma 2896 77 129 12
Copiah 2929 65 83 11
Covington 2543 80 137 39
De Soto 20757 248 113 24
Forrest 7522 146 227 51
Franklin 817 23 40 4
George 2376 47 59 8
Greene 1294 33 52 6
Grenada 2548 82 155 32
Hancock 3719 85 69 14
Harrison 17475 302 485 68
Hinds 19869 408 805 131
Holmes 1864 71 104 20
Humphreys 943 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2967 76 134 23
Jackson 13095 243 240 35
Jasper 2197 48 43 2
Jefferson 648 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1053 32 9 1
Jones 8289 160 220 42
Kemper 951 26 44 9
Lafayette 6026 117 187 55
Lamar 6102 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7185 237 443 100
Lawrence 1262 23 27 2
Leake 2609 73 88 15
Lee 9854 169 222 41
Leflore 3468 124 236 52
Lincoln 3869 107 197 40
Lowndes 6261 144 256 63
Madison 9886 210 368 69
Marion 2656 79 158 24
Marshall 4267 100 64 15
Monroe 4056 132 190 55
Montgomery 1255 42 54 9
Neshoba 3984 176 203 59
Newton 2448 59 87 15
Noxubee 1258 33 35 6
Oktibbeha 4552 97 222 36
Panola 4440 103 104 15
Pearl River 4418 139 188 37
Perry 1251 38 21 8
Pike 3177 104 135 35
Pontotoc 4164 72 86 12
Prentiss 2756 59 99 15
Quitman 789 16 0 0
Rankin 13307 275 392 61
Scott 3104 72 115 18
Sharkey 496 17 43 8
Simpson 2874 84 157 20
Smith 1585 34 66 8
Stone 1791 31 85 14
Sunflower 3293 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1752 40 50 7
Tate 3226 81 80 19
Tippah 2846 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2220 67 102 27
Tunica 1025 25 18 2
Union 4035 75 131 23
Walthall 1305 43 69 13
Warren 4277 118 170 37
Washington 5279 132 191 39
Wayne 2613 41 69 11
Webster 1134 32 61 12
Wilkinson 647 27 25 5
Winston 2259 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1586 36 82 22
Yazoo 3042 68 140 18
Total 307,332 7,095 10,439 1,973

 

 

More News

