Mississippi residents post photos of hail — some as big as golf balls — from overnight storms
Published 6:25 am Saturday, April 10, 2021
As soon as the hail started pelting the central portion of the state, Mississippi residents started posting photos of the ice on Twitter. From Columbus — where hail the size of golf balls and larger — to Rankin County — where a tornado was spotted by weather watchers — hail was reported across a large portion of the state.
@NWSJacksonMS https://t.co/bJAl7gVkWI
— WCBI Weather (@WCBIWEATHER) April 9, 2021
Ping pong to golf ball sized hail fell out of the storm that eventual produced a tornado in eastern Rankin County. #mswx
📷: Connie Williams, Johns @WLBT @Fox40News @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/hJtM8Xki49
— Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) April 10, 2021
