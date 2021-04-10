Mississippi residents post photos of hail — some as big as golf balls — from overnight storms

Published 6:25 am Saturday, April 10, 2021

By Ben Hillyer

As soon as the hail started pelting the central portion of the state, Mississippi residents started posting photos of the ice on Twitter. From Columbus — where hail the size of golf balls and larger — to Rankin County — where a tornado was spotted by weather watchers — hail was reported across a large portion of the state.

