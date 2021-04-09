Pedestrian killed on Mississippi highway Friday morning; police looking for driver of vehicle involved

Published 10:55 am Friday, April 9, 2021

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Mississippi law enforcement is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for a Nissan with heavy front-end damage that reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday along U.S. Highway 61 South.

The identity of a pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday is being withheld pending notification of family.

The accident took place shortly after 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 61 South near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport. After striking the pedestrian, the vehicle, believed to be a Nissan, fled the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

