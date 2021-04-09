New coronavirus cases slightly lower in Mississippi as vaccination efforts race against more contagious variants

Published 12:06 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be ramped up across Mississippi, the number of new coronavirus cases continues to be at nearly annual lows.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 243 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 307,094.

Through Friday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 26 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. Just under 600,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,086.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased slightly to 199 on Friday. The last time the 7-day, daily average was lower was April 18, 2021, when the average was at 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 206 with Friday’s update.

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new cases has hovered at approximately 200 cases for more than a week.

Nationally, America’s cases have plateaued at what infection disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN was a “disturbingly high level.” Fauci said the relatively high number of cases across the country, while low to the historic highs, are still high enough to allow more contagious variants to spread quickly, causing the nation’s vaccination efforts to be a race against staying ahead of the variants.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2458 82 83 16
Alcorn 2974 64 130 20
Amite 1199 40 55 9
Attala 2132 73 175 36
Benton 972 25 46 10
Bolivar 4768 129 232 31
Calhoun 1631 30 36 6
Carroll 1207 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2048 57 60 15
Choctaw 728 16 1 0
Claiborne 1012 30 45 9
Clarke 1764 75 123 31
Clay 1823 54 38 5
Coahoma 2892 77 129 12
Copiah 2924 63 83 11
Covington 2543 80 137 39
De Soto 20729 248 113 24
Forrest 7511 146 227 51
Franklin 815 23 40 4
George 2376 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2543 82 155 32
Hancock 3715 84 69 14
Harrison 17465 302 485 68
Hinds 19851 407 805 131
Holmes 1863 71 104 20
Humphreys 943 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2965 76 134 23
Jackson 13090 243 240 35
Jasper 2197 48 43 2
Jefferson 648 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1053 32 9 1
Jones 8288 160 220 42
Kemper 950 26 44 9
Lafayette 6020 117 187 55
Lamar 6096 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7170 237 443 100
Lawrence 1261 23 27 2
Leake 2609 73 88 15
Lee 9849 169 222 41
Leflore 3468 124 236 52
Lincoln 3870 107 197 40
Lowndes 6256 144 256 63
Madison 9876 210 368 69
Marion 2654 79 158 24
Marshall 4262 100 64 15
Monroe 4055 131 190 55
Montgomery 1255 42 54 9
Neshoba 3979 176 203 59
Newton 2446 59 87 15
Noxubee 1258 33 35 6
Oktibbeha 4550 97 222 36
Panola 4430 103 104 15
Pearl River 4414 139 188 37
Perry 1251 38 21 8
Pike 3170 104 135 35
Pontotoc 4163 72 86 12
Prentiss 2752 59 99 15
Quitman 785 16 0 0
Rankin 13297 275 392 61
Scott 3101 72 115 18
Sharkey 495 17 43 8
Simpson 2873 84 157 20
Smith 1585 34 66 8
Stone 1786 31 85 14
Sunflower 3292 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1751 40 50 7
Tate 3221 81 80 19
Tippah 2845 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2220 67 102 27
Tunica 1024 25 18 2
Union 4032 75 131 23
Walthall 1304 43 69 13
Warren 4277 118 170 37
Washington 5278 132 191 39
Wayne 2613 41 69 11
Webster 1134 32 61 12
Wilkinson 644 27 25 5
Winston 2259 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1585 36 82 22
Yazoo 3041 68 140 18
Total 307,094 7,086 10,439 1,972

 

