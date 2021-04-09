New coronavirus cases slightly lower in Mississippi as vaccination efforts race against more contagious variants

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be ramped up across Mississippi, the number of new coronavirus cases continues to be at nearly annual lows.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 243 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 307,094.

Through Friday morning, a growing number of Mississippi residents have received one of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

Approximately 26 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the state reported. Just under 600,000 residents are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,086.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased slightly to 199 on Friday. The last time the 7-day, daily average was lower was April 18, 2021, when the average was at 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 206 with Friday’s update.

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new cases has hovered at approximately 200 cases for more than a week.

Nationally, America’s cases have plateaued at what infection disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN was a “disturbingly high level.” Fauci said the relatively high number of cases across the country, while low to the historic highs, are still high enough to allow more contagious variants to spread quickly, causing the nation’s vaccination efforts to be a race against staying ahead of the variants.

