Mississippi man shot in head, killed outside Michigan hotel; another Mississippi man charged

A Mississippi man was killed Friday morning outside an Ann Arbor, Michigan, hotel and police say another Mississippi man pulled the trigger.

Michigan media report a 31-year-old man from Mississippi was shot in the head while he said in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot

The shooting occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Friday.

Police said they did not yet know a motive or what led up to the shooting, however, they arrested a 22-year-old man, also from Mississippi, and said he was the shooting. The two men were acquaintances, police said.

The crime is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police at 734-794-6920.