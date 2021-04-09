Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Mississippi man

Published 6:54 am Friday, April 9, 2021

By Oxford Eagle staff

An undercover operation targeting child predators has led to the arrest of a North Mississippi man.

Dennis Surbaugh, 24, of Olive Branch man is behind bars following the investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 6, Surbaugh was arrested and charged with Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes.

Surbaugh is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

More News

Mississippi to see several rounds of storms tonight — hurricane-force winds, hail, tornadoes a possibility

Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Mississippi man

Crime scene

Body found in driveway of abandoned Mississippi house

Police say Mississippi woman filmed children having sex and posted on social media

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required