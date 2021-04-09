Child predator investigation leads to arrest of Mississippi man

An undercover operation targeting child predators has led to the arrest of a North Mississippi man.

Dennis Surbaugh, 24, of Olive Branch man is behind bars following the investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 6, Surbaugh was arrested and charged with Enticement of a Child to Meet for Sexual Purposes.

Surbaugh is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.