Student reportedly shot on rural Mississippi university campus, airlifted to hospital
Published 12:16 pm Friday, April 9, 2021
An Alcorn State University student was reportedly shot on the Lorman campus early Friday morning.
Various news sources are reporting that the student was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after the shooting.
The shooting reportedly occurred at approximately 3 a.m. The student was reportedly shot twice.
A campus alert that was issued Friday described the suspect in the shooting as a black male with dreadlocks.
School officials have declined to comment because of an ongoing investigation.