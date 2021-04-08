Mississippi officers find $11,000 in cash, cocaine during traffic stop

Published 2:01 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A recent traffic stop netted $11,000 in cash and an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine for Mississippi officers Wednesday.

The Jackson Police Department posted the arrest of Marques Webb, 37, on social media Thursday.

Webb is charged with felony possession of narcotics and possession of an open container after officers pulled him over in a traffic stop.

 

More News

Police say Mississippi woman filmed children having sex and posted on social media

‘Posse’ of Memphis rap group detained; reportedly connected to 2020 Mississippi murders

Mississippi officers find $11,000 in cash, cocaine during traffic stop

Former Mississippi teacher sentenced after being convicted of sexual battery involving student

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required