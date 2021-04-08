Mississippi officers find $11,000 in cash, cocaine during traffic stop

A recent traffic stop netted $11,000 in cash and an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine for Mississippi officers Wednesday.

#JPD Vice & Narcotics Unit located drugs following a traffic stop on yesterday. Crack cocaine and cash totaling over $11,000 was seized. Suspect, Marques Webb-37, is arrested and charged felony poss. of narcotics and open container poss. #JPDCaptured pic.twitter.com/MkStWTDAB5 — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) April 8, 2021

The Jackson Police Department posted the arrest of Marques Webb, 37, on social media Thursday.

Webb is charged with felony possession of narcotics and possession of an open container after officers pulled him over in a traffic stop.