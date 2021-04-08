Forecasters expect another ‘above-normal’ hurricane season for 2021

Published 11:06 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

After last year’s record-breaking hurricane season, forecasters are expecting another overactive season.

Colorado State University released its annual forecast of hurricane activity Thursday morning. Researchers say they anticipate that the 2021 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have “above-normal activity.”

Experts are predicting 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season finished with a total of 30 named storms — the most in any year on record.

Researchers say they also anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes to make landfall along the continental United States and in the Caribbean.

Data suggests that there’s a 45% chance of at least one major hurricane making landfall on the U.S. East Coast, including the Florida peninsula. There’s a 69% chance of a major hurricane making landfall throughout the entire continental U.S. coastline.

 

 

