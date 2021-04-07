New coronavirus cases in Mississippi hover at near one-year lows

Published 10:29 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi remained at nearly one-year lows Wednesday as the state released its latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 270 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 306,611.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,077.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased slightly to 209 on Wednesday. The record tied a low mark set earlier this week. The last time the 7-day, daily average was lower was April 18, 2021, when the average was at 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 213 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2440 82 83 16
Alcorn 2972 63 130 20
Amite 1197 40 55 9
Attala 2130 73 175 36
Benton 970 25 46 10
Bolivar 4767 128 232 31
Calhoun 1629 30 36 6
Carroll 1205 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2047 57 60 15
Choctaw 726 16 1 0
Claiborne 1012 30 45 9
Clarke 1760 75 123 31
Clay 1822 54 38 5
Coahoma 2890 77 129 12
Copiah 2922 63 83 11
Covington 2542 80 136 39
De Soto 20668 248 113 24
Forrest 7506 146 227 51
Franklin 812 23 40 4
George 2370 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2535 81 155 32
Hancock 3711 84 69 14
Harrison 17441 300 485 68
Hinds 19805 406 805 131
Holmes 1863 71 104 20
Humphreys 943 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2962 76 134 23
Jackson 13074 243 240 35
Jasper 2196 48 43 2
Jefferson 647 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1047 32 9 1
Jones 8282 160 220 42
Kemper 950 25 44 9
Lafayette 5997 116 187 55
Lamar 6089 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7141 237 443 100
Lawrence 1260 23 27 2
Leake 2606 73 88 15
Lee 9834 169 222 41
Leflore 3467 124 236 52
Lincoln 3867 107 197 40
Lowndes 6242 144 256 63
Madison 9864 209 368 69
Marion 2649 79 158 24
Marshall 4252 100 64 15
Monroe 4054 131 190 55
Montgomery 1254 42 54 9
Neshoba 3972 176 203 59
Newton 2441 59 87 15
Noxubee 1256 33 35 6
Oktibbeha 4543 97 222 36
Panola 4429 103 104 15
Pearl River 4405 139 188 37
Perry 1250 38 21 8
Pike 3167 104 135 35
Pontotoc 4162 72 86 12
Prentiss 2749 59 99 15
Quitman 785 16 0 0
Rankin 13279 275 392 61
Scott 3093 72 115 18
Sharkey 495 17 43 8
Simpson 2871 84 157 20
Smith 1582 34 66 8
Stone 1778 31 85 14
Sunflower 3288 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1751 40 50 7
Tate 3214 81 80 19
Tippah 2842 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2219 67 102 27
Tunica 1023 25 18 2
Union 4029 75 131 23
Walthall 1301 43 69 13
Warren 4276 118 170 37
Washington 5275 132 191 39
Wayne 2612 41 69 11
Webster 1134 32 61 12
Wilkinson 644 27 25 5
Winston 2257 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1577 36 82 22
Yazoo 3032 68 140 18
Total 306,611 7,077 10,438 1,972

 

