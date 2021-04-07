New coronavirus cases in Mississippi hover at near one-year lows

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi remained at nearly one-year lows Wednesday as the state released its latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 270 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 306,611.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,077.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased slightly to 209 on Wednesday. The record tied a low mark set earlier this week. The last time the 7-day, daily average was lower was April 18, 2021, when the average was at 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 213 with Wednesday’s update.

