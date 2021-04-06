Police asking for public’s help in locating Mississippi runaway teen

Police are asking for the public’s health in locating a runaway Mississippi teen.

The Hattiesburg Police Department posted on social media that Ayah Noor Nairat, 17, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on April 5, around 5:15 p.m., in the 100 block of Breckenridge Drive.

She was last seen wearing a blue/white tie-dye hoodie, gray/white colored sweat pants and fuzzy black slide shoes.

Nairat is described as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information on Nairat’s whereabouts is asked to contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.