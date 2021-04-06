Mississippi coronavirus spread levels off over past week

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus case spread inched slightly higher Tuesday, but remained relatively to the levels seen over the last week, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 183 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 306,341.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 18 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,073.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases increased slightly to 212 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 222 with Tuesday’s update.

Mississippi has fully vaccinated approximately 553,560 residents as of early Tuesday morning. That represents approximately 17% of the population. For more detailed data on vaccinations in Mississippi visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.