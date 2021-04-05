Police investigating shooting death of Mississippi teen; suspects fled into Starkville woods

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Mississippi teen in Starkville Sunday evening.

Local news sources report that Starkville police officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hilliard Street and Sherman Street around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a deceased white male who has been identified as Clifton Hester Files, 17, of Starkville.

Officials believe the suspects in the shooting fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects and the victim knew each other.