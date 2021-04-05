Mississippi capital murder suspect in custody after being on the loose for nearly week

Published 7:05 am Monday, April 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Brandon Goodin, Shianne White and Marlon Boyd

A Mississippi capital murder suspect on the loose for nearly a week was captured Saturday evening after a tip led to his whereabouts, WTOK in Meridian reports.

Meridian police say Marlon Boyd was captured at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday after police learned was hiding in a local house. When officers from the Meridian Special Ops, K9 units and U.S. Marshals arrived at the house, Boyd reportedly fled into nearby woods. He was eventually captured.

Boyd, Brandon Goodin, 21, of Philadelphia, and Shianne White, 21, of Union are suspects in the death of Desmond Davis, 27, of Philadelphia, was killed after being shot at a motel on Holland Avenue in Philadelphia.

 

Mississippi capital murder suspect in custody after being on the loose for nearly week

