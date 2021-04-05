Last April, Mississippi thought 200 coronavirus cases was bad, today we celebrate that mark

Last April, Mississippi residents stood astonished as average daily cases of COVID-19 coronavirus doubled during the month as the global pandemic began infiltrating the Magnolia State.

On Monday, Mississippi saw case numbers not seen since mid-April 2020 and what were once terrifyingly high numbers are now heralded as a reason to celebrate.

“MS making phenomenal progress! Let’s keep it up and avoid the 4th wave,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote Monday on Twitter.

“Stand up for MS and get the COVID vaccine. Let’s keep our success rolling – and keep our kids in school and our businesses thriving,” Dobbs wrote the day prior.

By contracts one year ago, one of the news headlines in Mississippi was “Mississippi reports highest single-day jump in cases and deaths”

On April 5, 2020, the state’s 7-day average of cases was just 126 per day. By May 1, 2020, that number would have doubled, eventually reaching approximately 10 times as many cases.

By contrast, Mississippi reported Monday the weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases had dropped slightly Monday to a level not seen since April 19, 2020.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 70 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 306,158.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total death toll at 7,055.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased to 209 on Monday. The average was the lowest recorded in Mississippi since April 19, 2020, when the figure was 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 230 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.