Driver crashes U-Haul into Mississippi house; police find man dead with multiple gunshot wounds

Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting death after the man crashed a U-Haul truck into a Jackson house Sunday evening.

Jackson news sources report that police responded to the crash on Archer Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

When police arrived at the scene they found the man inside the truck dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

No one was inside the house at the time of the accident.

Police are actively looking for possible suspects related to the shooting and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers.