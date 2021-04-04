New coronavirus cases drop slightly, Mississippi health officials report

Mississippi’s weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped slightly Sunday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 97 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 306,088.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Sunday, leaving the total death toll at 7,055.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased to 210 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 232 with Sunday’s update.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.