New coronavirus cases drop slightly, Mississippi health officials report

Published 9:30 am Sunday, April 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped slightly Sunday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 97 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 306,088.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Sunday, leaving the total death toll at 7,055.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases decreased to 210 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 232 with Sunday’s update.

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2434 82 83 16
Alcorn 2965 63 130 20
Amite 1186 39 55 9
Attala 2129 73 175 36
Benton 967 25 46 10
Bolivar 4765 128 232 31
Calhoun 1627 30 36 6
Carroll 1205 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2046 57 60 15
Choctaw 725 16 1 0
Claiborne 1012 30 45 9
Clarke 1759 75 123 31
Clay 1821 54 38 5
Coahoma 2888 76 129 12
Copiah 2916 62 83 11
Covington 2537 80 136 39
De Soto 20628 248 113 24
Forrest 7501 145 227 51
Franklin 810 23 40 4
George 2368 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2534 80 155 32
Hancock 3702 84 69 14
Harrison 17417 299 485 68
Hinds 19768 404 805 131
Holmes 1856 71 104 20
Humphreys 942 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2958 76 134 23
Jackson 13053 242 240 35
Jasper 2195 47 43 2
Jefferson 645 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1045 32 9 1
Jones 8267 159 220 42
Kemper 949 25 44 9
Lafayette 5974 116 187 55
Lamar 6075 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7120 236 443 100
Lawrence 1258 23 27 2
Leake 2603 73 88 15
Lee 9827 169 222 41
Leflore 3464 124 236 52
Lincoln 3861 107 197 40
Lowndes 6233 144 256 63
Madison 9855 209 368 69
Marion 2648 79 158 24
Marshall 4247 100 64 15
Monroe 4051 131 190 55
Montgomery 1250 41 54 9
Neshoba 3968 175 203 59
Newton 2436 58 87 15
Noxubee 1253 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4536 97 222 36
Panola 4427 103 104 15
Pearl River 4392 139 188 37
Perry 1246 38 21 8
Pike 3152 102 135 35
Pontotoc 4157 72 86 12
Prentiss 2747 59 99 15
Quitman 785 16 0 0
Rankin 13259 274 392 61
Scott 3083 72 115 18
Sharkey 494 17 43 8
Simpson 2865 84 157 20
Smith 1575 34 66 8
Stone 1774 30 85 14
Sunflower 3281 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1747 40 50 7
Tate 3204 81 80 19
Tippah 2837 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2216 67 102 27
Tunica 1022 25 18 2
Union 4018 74 131 23
Walthall 1296 43 69 13
Warren 4266 118 170 37
Washington 5264 132 191 39
Wayne 2610 41 69 11
Webster 1134 32 61 12
Wilkinson 640 27 25 5
Winston 2255 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1571 36 82 22
Yazoo 3031 68 140 18
Total 306,088 7,055 10,438 1,972

