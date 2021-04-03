Workers hit by car while patching potholes on Mississippi highway

Two Mississippi Department of Transportation workers were hit by a car while trying to patch potholes Thursday.

WAPT News in Jackson reports that the MDOT workers were filling potholes on U.S. 45 in Clay County.

MDOT spokesman Michael Flood told WAPT that the workers were treated at a local hospital and then released.

What is a work zone? You’ve probably come across a work zone or two on your daily drives, but do you know how and why they are set up? ⚠️🚧 Check out the two other most common work zone setups and learn how to keep yourself and our MDOT crews safe: https://t.co/V93opjSlUl pic.twitter.com/rzFNcGkpqB — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) April 2, 2021

Flood said drivers should be on the lookout for road crews because this is the time of year when crews are out helping to repair and maintain the roads. Drivers are encouraged to slow down when in work zones.