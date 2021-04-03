Police put motorists on guard after series of attacks at gas stations

Published 9:21 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021

By The Associated Press

New Orleans police are warning people to be on guard when they are pumping gas or walking to their vehicles.

There have been two robberies and an assault at local gas stations within a 15-hour span recently, police said.

The suspect’s description is similar in each case, and that he had a gun, WGNO-TV reported.

Police are also reminding people not to leave their keys in their cars while pumping gas and to never leave their cars unattended.

