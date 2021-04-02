New Mississippi coronavirus cases increase slightly in last 24 hours, remain at near 12-month lows

Mississippi’s average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly Friday, the state reported, but remained at near 12-month lows.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said earlier in the week that the declines were due to strong vaccination numbers across the state.

Through Friday morning, the state reported 506,082 residents are fully vaccinated.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 284 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Friday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 305,701.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,051.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases increased slightly to 213 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 242 with Friday’s update.

