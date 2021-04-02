Man with outstanding warrant walks into Mississippi police station, gets arrested

Police officers didn’t have to step outside their office to make an arrest Thursday afternoon. They just had to look around.

Vicksburg Police Officers said a man with an outstanding warrant with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was arrested when he happened to be walking into the VPD station Thursday.

Brian Chocolate, 34, was recognized by officers and immediately arrested when he walked into the station, a VPD police report said.

During the booking process, meth was found in Chocolate’s pocket.