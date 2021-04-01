Police: Man crashes truck, struck by oncoming traffic after running wildly onto Mississippi interstate

Pearl police are investigating an incident after a man ran onto a Mississippi interstate and was struck by oncoming traffic.

The man was struck in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Pearl.

Local news sources report that the man crashed his pickup truck into two interstate exit signs near the exit ramp to Pearson Road.

Witnesses say the man jumped out of his truck on the exit ramp and was “running wildly” on the road, jumping in front of and onto cars shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Although police were able to subdue the man put him in handcuffs, the man was able to escape and proceeded to run onto the westbound lanes of I-20, where he was struck by oncoming traffic.

The man was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment with serious injuries, news sources report.

Police said the pickup truck the man was driving has a Pennsylvania license plate, and the man is believed to be from Pennsylvania, as well. His name has not been released.