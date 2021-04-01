Mississippi mayor among victims of recent vehicle burglaries in her town

Published 6:04 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi mayor is among a group of Crystal Springs residents who recently had their vehicles stolen.

The Crystal Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who were involved in multiple auto burglaries, including stealing Mayor Sally Garland’s truck on March 29.

Garland said she woke up that morning to find her tan Nissan Pathfinder missing.

The mayor also said the suspects were involved in multiple auto burglaries.

If anyone has information related to the suspects, you are asked to call the Crystal Springs Police Department at 601-892-2121.

More News

Police: Man crashes truck, struck by oncoming traffic after man runs onto Mississippi interstate

Mississippi lost 7,000 jobs last month. But economist says outlook still positive

Mississippi legislators wrapping up work for 3-month session

Singer promises slab of Mississippi ribs for Katy Perry; brings her sass, voice to Top 24 in ‘American Idol’

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required