Mississippi hits coronavirus vaccination milestone as new cases drop to nearly one-year low

Published 6:33 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reached a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination milestone Thursday with more than half a million residents now being fully vaccinated and the number of new infections at a nearly one-year low.

Mississippi’s average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped again Thursday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said earlier in the week that the declines were due to strong vaccination numbers across the state.

Through Thursday morning, the state reported 501,752 residents are fully vaccinated.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 271 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 305,417.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 16 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,048.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 211 on Thursday. The latest trailing 7-day, daily average case count is the lowest since April 18, 2020, nearly a year ago, when the number was 190.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 250 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2429 82 83 16
Alcorn 2958 63 130 20
Amite 1183 39 55 9
Attala 2128 73 175 36
Benton 965 25 46 10
Bolivar 4760 128 232 31
Calhoun 1624 30 36 6
Carroll 1205 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2034 57 60 15
Choctaw 723 16 1 0
Claiborne 1011 30 45 9
Clarke 1756 75 123 31
Clay 1818 54 38 5
Coahoma 2884 76 129 12
Copiah 2908 62 83 11
Covington 2533 80 136 39
De Soto 20555 248 113 24
Forrest 7489 145 226 51
Franklin 807 23 40 4
George 2368 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2529 80 155 32
Hancock 3682 84 69 14
Harrison 17382 299 485 68
Hinds 19700 404 805 131
Holmes 1853 71 104 20
Humphreys 941 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2952 76 134 23
Jackson 13037 242 240 35
Jasper 2192 47 43 2
Jefferson 644 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1042 32 9 1
Jones 8250 159 219 42
Kemper 945 25 44 9
Lafayette 5951 116 187 55
Lamar 6058 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7080 236 444 100
Lawrence 1255 23 27 2
Leake 2597 73 88 15
Lee 9813 169 222 41
Leflore 3461 124 236 52
Lincoln 3853 107 197 40
Lowndes 6229 144 257 63
Madison 9826 208 368 69
Marion 2643 79 158 24
Marshall 4234 99 64 15
Monroe 4049 131 190 55
Montgomery 1250 41 54 9
Neshoba 3957 175 203 59
Newton 2429 58 87 15
Noxubee 1252 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4524 97 222 36
Panola 4419 103 104 15
Pearl River 4385 138 188 37
Perry 1246 38 21 8
Pike 3146 101 135 35
Pontotoc 4152 72 86 12
Prentiss 2743 59 99 15
Quitman 785 16 0 0
Rankin 13229 274 392 61
Scott 3073 72 115 18
Sharkey 494 17 43 8
Simpson 2860 84 157 20
Smith 1574 34 66 8
Stone 1774 30 85 14
Sunflower 3272 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1743 40 50 7
Tate 3201 81 80 19
Tippah 2835 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2212 67 102 27
Tunica 1021 25 18 2
Union 4008 74 131 23
Walthall 1295 43 69 13
Warren 4252 117 170 37
Washington 5264 132 191 39
Wayne 2608 41 69 11
Webster 1133 32 61 12
Wilkinson 638 27 25 5
Winston 2255 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1563 36 82 22
Yazoo 3028 67 140 18
Total 305,417 7,048 10,438 1,972

