Woman found dead at house of prominent Mississippi attorney

A woman was found dead at the house of prominent attorney Robert A. Lenoir on Hope Drive in McComb around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, multiple news sources are reporting.

The victim identified as Wendy Dansby reportedly had just legally changed her name from Wendy McMahan, according to WLBT News in Jackson. The relationship between Dansby and Lenoir is unclear.

The McComb Police Department has turned the case over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

Lenoir has since been charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance after investigators looked through the home, according to the district attorney’s office.