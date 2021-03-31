Human remains found in crawl space identified as Mississippi woman missing since 2016

Investigators are trying to determine how the remains of a Mississippi woman missing since 2016 ended up in the crawl space of the home she once lived in.

Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors and Itawamba County Coroner Shelia Summerford confirmed Tuesday that the remains found at a residence on East Hill Street are those of Deborah Evans-Bell, who had been missing since February 2016.

Results from the Mississippi Crime Lab report that DNA results show the match to be 99.4% certain. The cause and manner of death are yet to be determined pending the findings of the Mississippi Crime Lab.

The human remains were discovered when a man working in the basement of the house for its current occupants found a bone in one of the house’s crawl spaces.

The worker called 911 and immediately notified officials of his discovery.

In February 2016, Evans-Bell went to a doctor’s appointment but never came home. Evans-Bell, a military veteran in her mid-50s, never arrived at any of the clinics she frequented.

Since then officials had few clues to what happened to Evans-Bell and did not suspect foul play in her disappearance.