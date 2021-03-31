Coronavirus numbers still dropping as Mississippians roll up sleeves and get vaccinated

Published 11:18 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

As more COVID-19 coronavirus vaccines are going into the arms of Mississippians, the state’s new cases of virus infection are dropping.

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus cases notched down again Wednesday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the decline was due to strong vaccination numbers across the state.

“(Mississippi) is doing great at present!” Dobbs wrote on Twitter. “Vaccination is our key to success (and thriving businesses and sports and church and dances, etc…) – so please – get your shot today! it’s easier than ever.”

Through Wednesday morning, the state reported 482,783 residents are fully vaccinated.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 288 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 305,146.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 19 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,032.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 217 on Wednesday. The latest trailing 7-day, daily average case count is the lowest since April 19, 2020, nearly a year ago, when the number was 213.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 253 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2429 82 83 16
Alcorn 2956 63 130 20
Amite 1181 38 55 9
Attala 2128 73 175 36
Benton 964 25 46 10
Bolivar 4755 127 232 31
Calhoun 1623 30 36 6
Carroll 1205 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2033 56 60 15
Choctaw 723 16 1 0
Claiborne 1011 30 45 9
Clarke 1749 75 123 31
Clay 1817 54 38 5
Coahoma 2881 76 129 12
Copiah 2903 62 83 11
Covington 2533 80 136 39
De Soto 20531 247 113 24
Forrest 7479 144 226 51
Franklin 806 22 40 4
George 2367 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2529 80 155 32
Hancock 3676 84 69 14
Harrison 17356 299 485 68
Hinds 19684 404 805 131
Holmes 1852 71 104 20
Humphreys 941 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2952 76 134 23
Jackson 13028 241 240 35
Jasper 2192 47 43 2
Jefferson 643 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1042 32 9 1
Jones 8247 158 219 42
Kemper 944 25 44 9
Lafayette 5938 116 187 55
Lamar 6053 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7064 234 444 100
Lawrence 1251 23 27 2
Leake 2595 73 88 15
Lee 9808 169 222 41
Leflore 3460 124 236 52
Lincoln 3848 107 197 40
Lowndes 6228 144 257 63
Madison 9816 208 368 69
Marion 2640 79 158 24
Marshall 4228 99 64 15
Monroe 4047 131 190 55
Montgomery 1250 41 54 9
Neshoba 3954 175 203 59
Newton 2425 57 87 15
Noxubee 1252 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4520 97 222 36
Panola 4418 103 104 15
Pearl River 4380 137 188 36
Perry 1245 38 21 8
Pike 3145 101 135 35
Pontotoc 4152 72 86 12
Prentiss 2743 59 99 15
Quitman 785 16 0 0
Rankin 13220 274 392 61
Scott 3070 72 115 18
Sharkey 494 17 43 8
Simpson 2855 84 157 20
Smith 1572 34 66 8
Stone 1771 30 85 14
Sunflower 3271 88 122 20
Tallahatchie 1743 40 50 7
Tate 3194 80 80 19
Tippah 2830 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2209 67 102 27
Tunica 1019 25 18 2
Union 4008 74 131 23
Walthall 1295 42 69 13
Warren 4248 117 170 37
Washington 5264 132 191 39
Wayne 2607 41 69 11
Webster 1133 32 61 12
Wilkinson 638 27 25 5
Winston 2253 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1559 36 82 22
Yazoo 3027 67 140 18
Total 305,146 7,032 10,438 1,971

More News

Mississippi teen goes on robbery spree, tries to run over officers in getaway attempt

Coronavirus numbers still dropping as Mississippians roll up sleeves and get vaccinated

Legislature’s efforts to approve medical marijuana bill fails

Lawmakers send parole expansion to Gov. Reeves, who vetoed last try

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required