Woman thought she knew where her car was. It ended up stolen, crushed at Mississippi recycler.

A Mississippi woman expected to find her wrecked car where she left it on the side of the road only to find that it had been stolen and then crushed at a local recycler.

On Monday, Vicksburg Police officers took a report of a vehicle theft that occurred on U.S. 61 South.

The victim reported her 2008 Nissan Altima had been left in the area of 6200 U.S. 61 South after it was involved in a motor vehicle accident. When she came to retrieve the vehicle, it was no longer there.

VPD announced on Tuesday that after further investigation, it was learned the vehicle had been stolen, taken to a recycler and crushed.

The case continues to be under investigation.