Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders enters state politics, endorses Mississippi mayor

Published 4:08 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Former presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders went on social media Monday to offer his support for Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Sanders endorsed Lumumba for election in the upcoming municipal election on June 8.

“I’m proud to endorse @ChokweALumumba for reelection because he is a consistent fighter for the working families of Jackson, Mississippi. As mayor, he has been a strong advocate for justice, progress, and equity,” Sanders wrote.

Lumumba endorsed Sanders for president in the last presidential election.

The mayor faces Patty Patterson and Kenneth Wilson in the Democratic Primary. Two Republicans, Ponto Downing and Jason Wells, are also running for mayor.

 

More News

Two hotel guests startled when car crashes into their Mississippi hotel room

‘An act of love’ — State to return remains of more than 400 Chickasaw ancestors

Number of new coronavirus cases declines again in Mississippi

Suspect reportedly shot, killed man for breaking into car near Mississippi apartment complex

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required