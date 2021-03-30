Two hotel guests startled when car crashes into their Mississippi hotel room

Two guests at a Mississippi hotel were startled when an unwelcome guest crashed into their room without knocking.

Natchez police said the driver of a black Hyundia parked in a local hotel parking lot accidentally put the car in drive instead of reverse, sending the car into the building when the driver hit the accelerator.

The car drove through the wall of a hotel room at the Travel Inn on Devereux Drive Saturday afternoon.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said two people were inside the hotel room when the car made impact at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident, he said.

Because it was an accident, no criminal charges have been filed against the driver. However, the driver did receive a ticket for driving without a license, Daughtry said.

Social media photos of the accident on Saturday show the front end of a black Hyundai had broken through the door entering the hotel room. The car also damaged the wall and window adjacent to the door.

In a photo taken from the outside of the building, a rail attached to the upstairs balcony is snapped into and there are no parking bumpers between the parking spaces and the concrete walkway in front of the first-floor hotel rooms.