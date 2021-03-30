Suspect reportedly shot, killed man for breaking into car near Mississippi apartment complex

A Mississippi man reportedly told police he shot and killed another man trying to break into his car after officers found a dead body behind a Jackson apartment complex Tuesday.

Local news sources report that police were on the scene of a homicide investigation at Belvedere Apartments in Jackson shortly after a homeowner reported hearing gunshots Tuesday morning.

Officers reportedly found the body of a dead man in the backyard of a Woodbine Street home near the complex.

WLBT reports that a suspect told officers that he chased down and shot the victim after he caught the victim trying to break into his car.

Jackson police say a suspect is in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.