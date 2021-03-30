Suspect reportedly shot, killed man for breaking into car near Mississippi apartment complex

Published 10:30 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man reportedly told police he shot and killed another man trying to break into his car after officers found a dead body behind a Jackson apartment complex Tuesday.

Local news sources report that police were on the scene of a homicide investigation at Belvedere Apartments in Jackson shortly after a homeowner reported hearing gunshots Tuesday morning.

Officers reportedly found the body of a dead man in the backyard of a Woodbine Street home near the complex.

WLBT reports that a suspect told officers that he chased down and shot the victim after he caught the victim trying to break into his car.

Jackson police say a suspect is in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.

 

 

 

More News

Two hotel guests startled when car crashes into their Mississippi hotel room

‘An act of love’ — State to return remains of more than 400 Chickasaw ancestors

Number of new coronavirus cases declines again in Mississippi

Suspect reportedly shot, killed man for breaking into car near Mississippi apartment complex

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required