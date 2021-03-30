Number of new coronavirus cases declines again in Mississippi

Published 10:50 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases notched down again Tuesday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 163 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 304,858.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 12 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,013.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 231 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 258 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2426 81 83 15
Alcorn 2949 63 130 20
Amite 1181 38 55 9
Attala 2128 73 175 36
Benton 964 25 46 10
Bolivar 4749 125 232 31
Calhoun 1618 30 36 6
Carroll 1205 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2033 55 60 15
Choctaw 723 16 1 0
Claiborne 1009 30 45 9
Clarke 1747 75 123 31
Clay 1816 54 38 5
Coahoma 2878 75 129 11
Copiah 2884 61 83 11
Covington 2531 80 136 39
De Soto 20490 246 113 24
Forrest 7475 144 226 51
Franklin 803 22 40 4
George 2366 46 59 7
Greene 1293 33 52 6
Grenada 2529 80 155 32
Hancock 3672 84 69 14
Harrison 17335 299 485 68
Hinds 19657 402 805 131
Holmes 1850 71 104 20
Humphreys 941 31 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2951 76 134 23
Jackson 13022 241 240 35
Jasper 2191 47 43 2
Jefferson 642 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1040 32 9 1
Jones 8243 157 219 41
Kemper 943 25 44 9
Lafayette 5928 116 187 55
Lamar 6049 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7057 234 444 100
Lawrence 1250 22 27 2
Leake 2593 73 88 15
Lee 9805 168 222 41
Leflore 3459 123 236 52
Lincoln 3842 107 197 40
Lowndes 6223 144 257 63
Madison 9805 208 368 69
Marion 2640 78 158 24
Marshall 4225 99 64 15
Monroe 4042 131 190 55
Montgomery 1250 40 54 9
Neshoba 3952 175 203 59
Newton 2421 57 87 15
Noxubee 1251 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4517 97 222 36
Panola 4414 102 104 14
Pearl River 4376 137 188 36
Perry 1245 38 21 8
Pike 3142 101 134 35
Pontotoc 4152 72 86 12
Prentiss 2743 58 99 15
Quitman 785 16 0 0
Rankin 13212 273 392 61
Scott 3069 72 115 18
Sharkey 494 17 43 8
Simpson 2852 84 157 20
Smith 1571 34 66 8
Stone 1769 30 85 14
Sunflower 3270 88 122 20
Tallahatchie 1743 40 50 7
Tate 3193 80 80 19
Tippah 2827 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2200 67 102 27
Tunica 1019 25 18 2
Union 4003 74 131 23
Walthall 1295 42 69 13
Warren 4247 117 170 37
Washington 5264 132 191 39
Wayne 2607 41 69 11
Webster 1131 32 61 12
Wilkinson 638 27 25 5
Winston 2252 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1557 36 82 22
Yazoo 3027 67 140 18
Total 304,858 7,013 10,437 1,967

More News

Two hotel guests startled when car crashes into their Mississippi hotel room

‘An act of love’ — State to return remains of more than 400 Chickasaw ancestors

Number of new coronavirus cases declines again in Mississippi

Suspect reportedly shot, killed man for breaking into car near Mississippi apartment complex

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required